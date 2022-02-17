

Pubali Bank holds virtual conference

Mohammad Ali, Managing Director (Current Charge) of Pubali Bank Ltd. presided over the conference.

Zahid Ahsan, Mohammad Esha and Mohammad Shahadat Hossain- Deputy Managing Directors of the bank were virtually present at the conference.

Managing Director (Current Charge) Mohammad Ali analyzes business achievements and provides directional statements. He emphasized the need to focus on reducing NPL. He called for expansion of import-export business.





Pubali Bank Ltd recently held a virtual business conference entitled `Presentation on Macro Economic Perspective, Our Position and Strategic Action Plan' with the participation of 490 Branch Heads, all Regional Managers and Senior Executives.Mohammad Ali, Managing Director (Current Charge) of Pubali Bank Ltd. presided over the conference.Zahid Ahsan, Mohammad Esha and Mohammad Shahadat Hossain- Deputy Managing Directors of the bank were virtually present at the conference.Managing Director (Current Charge) Mohammad Ali analyzes business achievements and provides directional statements. He emphasized the need to focus on reducing NPL. He called for expansion of import-export business.