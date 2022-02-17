Standard Bank Training Institute holds workshop



Md. TouhidulAlam Khan, Additional Managing Director, CRO and CAMLCO inaugurated a virtual workshop on"Self Assessment Report and Independent Testing Procedure" organized by Standard Bank Training Institute recently, says a press release.Along with all Branch Managers and BAMLCOs, a total of 210 participants virtually attended the workshop.Afroza Khatoon and Head of AML and CFT Division conducted the session and Mohammad Amzad Hossain Fakir, Faculty of the Training Institute coordinated the workshop.