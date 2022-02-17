Video
Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 10:13 AM
Stocks rebound on both bourses

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

After witnessing a downward trend in the two sessions, stocks rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 6.92 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 7,043. Two other indices also edged higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 9.34 points to finish at 2,598 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced 1.20 points to close at 1,521.
Turnover, the most important indicator of the market, stood at Tk 12.13 billion, which was 1.46 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 12.31 billion.
Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 377 issues traded, 162 declined, 139 advanced and 76 issues remained unchanged on the DSE.
A total number of 220,210 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 237.52 million securities.
Beximco, which gained 3.8 per cent, was the most traded stock with shares worth over Tk 1.37 billion changing hands, followed by Fortune Shoes (Tk 502), Orion Pharma (Tk 458), Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (Tk 446 million) and Saif Powertec (Tk 384 million). Stylecraft was the day's top gainer, posting a 9.93 per cent rise while Tamijuddin Textile Mills was the worst loser, losing 7.30 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also edged higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 31 points to settle at 20,634 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX-rising 16 points to close at 12,386.    �BSS


