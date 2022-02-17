Video
Thursday, 17 February, 2022
Banks asked not to charge fees on credit card before activation  

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked banks not to impose any non-transactional fees or charges on the customers before the activation of the credit cards.
 The central bank also issued some other instructions on the imposition of non-transaction charges against the credit cards to ensure an effective payment ecosystem, as per a BB circular issued on Tuesday.
As per the circular, no non-transactional fees can be imposed on the customer before activation of the credit card.
However, non-transactional charges can be imposed with the consent of the customer only after activation of a credit card.
Bangladesh Bank also said that if the credit card does not have any liability related to the transaction of the customer, no penalty other than a non-transactional fee or charge can be imposed due to late payment.
But under no circumstances interest or profit can be imposed on non-transactional fees, it said.
Besides, the customers cannot be classified for unpaid liability for non-transactional fees.
However, if the credit card transaction liability of the customer is not paid on time, the customer can be classified by following the loan classification and provisioning policy, it said.
The central bank in its circular also said that once the credit card bill is fully or partially collected, the non-transactional fees can be adjusted and the customer's transaction liability can be adjusted.
Steps should be taken to bring out the customers who have been classified for unpaid non-transactional fees before the issuance of notice.    �BSS


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
