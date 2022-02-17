Video
India to supply locomotives, technology to Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

India will supply locomotives, technology to Bangladesh railways. The matter figured when Bangladesh High Commissioner Muhammad Imran met Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday and discussed various issues related to the railways sector, including development of infrastructure and improvement of capacity of Bangladesh Railways.
The Indian side expressed its readiness to supply locomotives, diesel electric multiple unit (DEMU) train, mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) train as well as passenger carriages and transfer of technology for railway signalling system to Bangladesh.
The matter figured when Bangladesh high commissioner Muhammad Imran met railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday and discussed various issues related to the railways sector, including development of infrastructure and improvement of capacity of Bangladesh Railways.
Imran also briefed the minister about the upgrade of the Dhaka-Chattogram railway link, especially the Akhaura-Laksam section, and sought India's support in this regard, according to a statement from the Bangladesh high commission.
The Indian side expressed its readiness to "supply locomotives, diesel electric multiple unit (DEMU) train, mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) train as well as passenger carriages and transfer of technology for railway signalling system to Bangladesh", the statement said.
The Bangladeshi envoy also power minister Raj Kumar Singh and discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation in the power and new and renewable energy sector.
Imran sought the Indian minister's support for trilateral cooperation in the hydropower energy among Bangladesh, Bhutan and India. They also discussed the commissioning of the Maitree super thermal power project at Rampal and trans-national power connectivity.
The Maitree project is a 1,320-MW coal-fired power station being built at Rampal by the Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company (BIFPCL), a 50-50 joint venture between India's state-run National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB). The construction of the plant began in 2017 and it is set to be commissioning this year. It will be one of the largest coal-fired power plants in Bangladesh.    �The Hindustan Times


