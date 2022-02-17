BGMEA chief for minimizing harm to environment

The RMG industry in Bangladesh is committed to continue its efforts to minimize the environmental cost of production and decoupling resource consumption, said BGMEA president Faruque Hassan at a roundtable on Tuesday.

"Bangladesh RMG sector has made remarkable strides in the area of environmental sustainability, securing leading position with the highest number of green garment factories in the world and is putting consistent efforts in that direction," he said.

He made the observations while speaking as chief guest in the event titled 'Industrial Rainwater Harvesting- A Sustainable Approach to Water Management,' organised jointly by BGMEA and WaterAid at a city hotel, said a press release.

The program aimed at initiating dialogue on the business case for industrial sustainable water management focusing on rainwater preservation and harvesting system.

The discussion explored potential opportunities, challenges, and solutions for sustainable supply chains and environmental impacts, as well as sharing examples of rainwater harvesting practices in garment factories.

Hasin Jahan, Country Director, WaterAid, was present on the occasion as the guest of honor. Partha Hefaz Shaikh, Director, Policy and Advocacy, WaterAid, chaired the event. Abrar Hossain Sayem, President, Bangladesh Apparel Youth Leaders Association - BAYLA was present among the guests.

In his address the BGMEA President said, "We have 157 green factories certified by the USGBC of which 47 are platinum rated and 96 Gold rated. Around 40 out of the global top 100 factories are located in Bangladesh. Around 500 more factories are waiting to be certified."

"These green factories are equipped with all eco-friendly features to reduce carbon emission by around 40 percent and minimizes water consumptions by 40-50 percent than in conventional buildings," he said.

The green factories ensure thermal comfort of the workers and state-of-the-art hygiene, use daylight, have rainwater harvesting system and maintain indoor air quality as per ASHRE standard that maximizes workers physical and mental health and productivity.

Faruque said Bangladesh is blessed with monsoon raining, and rainwater is considered as green water.

"This context and potential rainwater storage during the monsoon period have driven innovation in apparel industry as well. We now have many RMG units giving rainwater a priority," he remarked.

BGMEA as a progressive association have shifted their perspective on sustainable water resource management and actively encouraging factories to adopt rainwater harvesting, he added.

Hasin Jahan said, "To solve the impending water crisis that is depleting the groundwater rainwater should be everyone's business. An open rooftop with ample spacing can be a sustainable solution and can be paramount to solving the growing water needs for businesses.

With the concerted effort from all sectors, rainwater harvesting can fulfil the basic requirement of water and help protect our scare water resources. WaterAid is committed to working with businesses and private sector to fast-track efforts towards water security and environment," he said.















