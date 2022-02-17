Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 10:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘BMCCI should work for branding BD world over’

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam on Tuesday urged the business community to work for branding Bangladesh across the world through their business chain.
Serajul Islam made the plea at a meeting with the delegation of Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) led by its president Syed Almas Kabir at BIDA office in the city, said a press release.
He laid emphasis on policy reforms, policy simplification, need based policy formulation, reduce outdated polices, overseas investment policy are necessary for conducive business and investment environment.
He thanked the BMCCI leaders for their appreciable roles in promoting bilateral trade relationship between Bangladesh and Malaysia.
"We need to encourage diversification of products in line with finding other potential export items," he added. He suggested framing out a sector-specific policy.
Syed Almas Kabir proposed BIDA undertake initiative to encourage more investment from Malaysia to Bangladesh through Branding Bangladesh as well as Trade and Investment Summit on regular basis.
He also called for creating space for BMCCI to contribute in Govt. policy making process and development of bi-lateral relationship between Bangladesh and Malaysia.
"There was an interactive discussion about investment opportunities in abroad. Referring to the recent circular of Bangladesh Bank on overseas investment policy," he said. He also added that it is highly required to reform policies in order to make it business friendly.
Almas Kabir said BMCCI is planning to organize its flagship program the "Showcase Bangladesh" in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia during September 2022 summit with support of MATRADE and MASSA in collaboration with the High Commission of Bangladesh in Malaysia.
BMCCI Secretary General Md Motaher Hoshan Khan, Joint Secretary General Rubaiyat Ahsan, Directors Jamilur Rahman, Sifat Ahmed Chaudhuri, AFM Asif, Md Mamunur Rahman, Syed A Habib, Shah Jamal Raj from Robi, Executive Secretary Hasanur Rahman Chowdhury and Senior Coordination Officer Himika Hossain were also present during the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL opens eight agent banking outlets
Pubali Bank holds virtual conference
Standard Bank Training Institute holds workshop
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Banks asked not to charge fees on credit card before activation  
India to supply locomotives, technology to Bangladesh
BD, S’pore celebrate 50 years of relations
BGMEA chief for minimizing harm to environment


Latest News
2 bike riders killed in road crash on Airport Road
Gas supply to remain suspended in some Dhaka areas for 12 hrs
Vivo V23 5G: Outcome of 2 years' research and development
Salah gives Liverpool 2-0 win
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Educational Institutions to be opened this month: Dipu Moni
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
FM Momen embarks on Europe tour Thursday
ACC sues 13, including PK Halder, for misappropriating Tk 523 crore
Search Committee to sit on Saturday to select from proposed names
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Khairuzzaman freed from jail in Malaysia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Bappi Lahiri
Legal notice served on Pori Moni over marriage
Russia building up, not withdrawing, troops near Ukraine, says US and NATO
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away
Class XI admission to start from Saturday
3 workers burnt in Jatrabari steel mill explosion
Canada protest: Ottawa police chief resigns
Kalabagan murder after rape: Trial of Dihan ordered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft