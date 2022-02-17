‘BMCCI should work for branding BD world over’

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam on Tuesday urged the business community to work for branding Bangladesh across the world through their business chain.

Serajul Islam made the plea at a meeting with the delegation of Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) led by its president Syed Almas Kabir at BIDA office in the city, said a press release.

He laid emphasis on policy reforms, policy simplification, need based policy formulation, reduce outdated polices, overseas investment policy are necessary for conducive business and investment environment.

He thanked the BMCCI leaders for their appreciable roles in promoting bilateral trade relationship between Bangladesh and Malaysia.

"We need to encourage diversification of products in line with finding other potential export items," he added. He suggested framing out a sector-specific policy.

Syed Almas Kabir proposed BIDA undertake initiative to encourage more investment from Malaysia to Bangladesh through Branding Bangladesh as well as Trade and Investment Summit on regular basis.

He also called for creating space for BMCCI to contribute in Govt. policy making process and development of bi-lateral relationship between Bangladesh and Malaysia.

"There was an interactive discussion about investment opportunities in abroad. Referring to the recent circular of Bangladesh Bank on overseas investment policy," he said. He also added that it is highly required to reform policies in order to make it business friendly.

Almas Kabir said BMCCI is planning to organize its flagship program the "Showcase Bangladesh" in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia during September 2022 summit with support of MATRADE and MASSA in collaboration with the High Commission of Bangladesh in Malaysia.

BMCCI Secretary General Md Motaher Hoshan Khan, Joint Secretary General Rubaiyat Ahsan, Directors Jamilur Rahman, Sifat Ahmed Chaudhuri, AFM Asif, Md Mamunur Rahman, Syed A Habib, Shah Jamal Raj from Robi, Executive Secretary Hasanur Rahman Chowdhury and Senior Coordination Officer Himika Hossain were also present during the meeting.















