Why the LNG gold rush could soon turn to dust



It was billed as a fuel for the energy transition. An incredibly dense, colourless fossil fuel that can be conveniently transported in ships around the world like crude oil, and which produces around half as much carbon as coal when regasified and burnt. Advocates of liquefied natural gas (LNG) predicted a final fossil fuel 'gold rush', with Qatar, the US and Australia leading the charge.

Historically, most LNG was sold to the wealthy but resource-scarce countries of Japan and South Korea via long-term contracts linked to the oil price. In recent years, however, the US led a move towards more flexible, short-term sales, where the price is linked to natural gas trading hubs.

Since the turn of the century, the global LNG market has boomed, with worldwide LNG imports more than trebling between 2000 and 2020. The European market has quadrupled in size, as countries look for a cleaner alternative to coal, and to limit their reliance on gas pipeline imports from Russia.

Figures from BP show that LNG imports increased 0.8% year-on-year even during the pandemic-afflicted 2020, as demand for coal and oil plummeted 3.8% and 9.4%, respectively. However, while demand remained strong, prices have been volatile, lurching from record lows during the initial Covid-19 recession to record highs as the global economy recovered. Producers have been unable to keep pace with soaring LNG demand in China (which overtook Japan to become the world's largest importer in 2021), a cold northern hemisphere winter in 2020, and increased demand during this winter's energy crisis.

Does price volatility change anything about LNG's long-term growth prospects? Many in the industry do not believe so. LNG demand "is expected to grow 3.4% per annum to 2035", said consultancy McKinsey in its 2021 Gas Outlook, while oil major Shell predicts that global demand will nearly double to reach 700 million tonnes a year by 2040.

"High LNG prices have spurred a new wave of LNG contracting and will likely drive a wave of North American export projects to FID [final investment decision]," says Ross Wyeno, an analyst at S&P Global Platts. He explains that, while spot prices remain high, "long-term contracted LNG is still a relatively good deal". This is backed by data from consultancy Rystad Energy, which shows that the volume of mid to long-term LNG contracts soared in 2021.

This growth was largely driven by China, which signed around a dozen multi-decade contracts with overseas suppliers that will see the country double its imports from the US, its great geopolitical rival. The US, for its part, is set to become the world's biggest exporter of LNG in 2022, and, as Wyeno predicted, three new LNG projects - which would increase the country's production capacity by a third - are set to begin construction in 2022.

The LNG industry also has a response for those who argue that, given the steep decarbonisation required for the world to meet net zero by mid-century, there is no time for gas consumption to grow as a "transition fuel". This comes in the form of "carbon-neutral LNG", which companies claim can be achieved either through the purchase of carbon offsets, as French major TotalEnergies claims to have done, or through carbon capture and storage (CCS) of emissions. �Energy Monitor





