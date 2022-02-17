Heineken to hike prices as inflation rises

THE HAGUE, Feb 16: Dutch brewer Heineken said Wednesday it bounced back to profit in 2021 but warned that its prices would rise this year to cope with soaring inflation and supply chain bottlenecks.

The world's second biggest beer maker after AB InBev posted a net profit of 3.3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) last year as Covid lockdowns were lifted in Europe.

The group -- which produces more than 300 brands, including Amstel, Strongbow cider and Tiger -- had fallen in the red when the pandemic emerged in 2020.

The company sold 4.6 percent more beer last year, with growth in every region except Asia-Pacific, according to its annual earnings statement. The quantity was also "well ahead" of 2019, before the pandemic pummelled the world economy. Heineken's revenue rose 11.8 percent to 26.6 billion euros. �AFP























