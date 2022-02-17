Video
Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 10:13 AM
Butterfly Group now Samsung product distributer in BD

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

Samsung Bangladesh Country Manager Hwansung Woo and Butterfly Group CEO and MD Mustafizur Rahman Shazid and other top officials from both organizations attend an event at the Butterfly showroom at Gulshan, Dhaka on Tuesday.



Butterfly Group became the new national distributor of Samsung in Bangladesh for all its products through a partnership announced at the Butterfly showroom at Gulshan, Dhaka on Tuesday.
Customers will now be able to buy Samsung products, including TV, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Microwave Oven, Air Conditioner, Mobile, and Tablet from Butterfly showrooms all over Bangladesh, says a press release.
Samsung Bangladesh Country Manager Hwansung Woo and Butterfly Group CEO and MD Mustafizur Rahman Shazid and other top officials from both organizations were present at the event.
"We aspire to move forward with our extensive plans of facilitating convenience for our existing and potential customers, enabling them to experience our cutting-edge technology," the press release quoted At Hwansung Woo as saying at the event.
Mustafizur Rahman Shazid also added: "Customers can now purchase their desired Samsung products available at our stores, or they can buy products online from the convenience of their home."
Among others, Butterfly Group is the newly added distributor of Samsung, making its products available for Bangladeshi consumers all over the country.


