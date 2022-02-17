IPDC relaunches loan for purchases at Book Fair

IPDC Finance Ltd has restarted country's only loan service for purchasing books, 'Shubodh' from 15 February 2022. Initially launched at Ekushey Boi Mela 2020, Shubodh was operated online with Rokomari.com during 2021 Ekushey Boi Mela due to pandemic. This year once again Shubodh is available at the website of online bookseller Rokomari.com.

Shubodh's tagline "Notun Boi-er Ghran-e, Subodh Jaguk Pran-e" translates to the belief that books can strengthen our spirits and help us overcome difficulties. With this initiative, IPDC aims to encourage the habit of reading among readers and non-readers alike, despite the weight of any financial burden.

Applicants can apply for Shubodh loan from the tab 'IPDC Shubodh' on the homepage of Rokomari website. Applicants will then be required to submit their own photo, along with a photo of their National ID Card, student ID Card, or any other professional identification. Accepted applicants will receive an SMS confirmation, after which they will be free to order their desired books using the Shubodh loan.

The loan service is exclusive to Bangladeshi citizens who are 18 years or older. The maximum loan amount is 3,000 BDT, and can be paid back in three installments without any interest fee.





















