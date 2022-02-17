Walton starts eco-friendly premium customer service



Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC MD and CEO Golam Murshed and other senior officials of the company pose at the inaugural function of Green CSM at the Walton corporate office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Walton's Customer Service Management is implementing the Green CSM's activities to achieve its 'Vision Go-Global' as part of its 'Better Bangladesh Tomorrow' initiative, says a press release.

On Tuesday, Golam Murshed, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC inaugurated the Green CSM initiative at an event titled 'Green CSM: Road to Sustainability' at the Walton corporate office in Dhaka.

Walton's Customer Service Management organized the event where about 300 customer service officials from 77 service points took part. A total of 51 individuals and service points have awarded for their outstanding contribution to customer service.

Walton's Additional Managing Director Abul Bashar Hawlader, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Hoque Sarker and Eva Rezwana, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan and Dr. Md. Sakhawat Hossain, Refrigerators' Chief Business Officer (CBO) Anisur Rahman Mallick, TV product's CBO Mostafa Nahid Hossain, Executive Director Rakib Uddin and Chief Service Officer of Customer Service Management Mujahidul Islam were also present among others.

Coming up with important directions for service officials, Golam Murshed said: Walton is providing best customer service. Our target is to give customers premium service which means faster, best, advanced and smooth. Every customer is valuable and equally important to us.

The Walton MD also urged officials to provide honest, dedicated, responsible and generous services. He said: The concept of sustainable development should be practiced in the individual level first. Some brands exist for a long time and they have to go through sustainable transformations. The dream of Walton brand will also last for crores of years through us. We will move towards the goal of becoming one of the world's best brands through various initiatives like Green CSM by integrating our dreams with the dream of Walton entrepreneurs.

Mujahidul Islam presented various initiatives taken through CSM. He said that special online service system has been introduced during the Covid-19 epidemic. Walton opened development centers, adding a Social Media Analysis and Response Team in its customer service.

Rakib Uddin, presented a detailed roadmap on Green CSM activities. He said that Walton has taken various initiatives through Green CSM aligning with 17 SDG goals. Reducing the use of electricity, water and paper gradually at service centers along with tree plantation, decreasing carbon emission are top priority. These initiatives will help to achieve the target of becoming one of the best global brands.







