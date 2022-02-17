Video
bKash offers 10pc instant cashback at Book Fair

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

Like previous years, bKash offers 10 per cent instant cashback at the 'Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2022' on purchasing books. During the fair, a customer can enjoy up to BDT 150 instant cashback.
Besides, top 10 buyers with the highest bKash payments per day will get an additional cashback of BDT 200 to BDT 1,000, says a press release.
At the fair, bKash customers can make payment by scanning QR code through bKash app, dialing USSD code *247# or using payment gateway. Along with the discounts of publishers and sellers, instant cashback offered by bKash will encourage customers to purchase more books at the fair. Details of the offers are available in this link - https://www.bkash.com/book_fair_2022.
Even one can open bKash account with his/her NID at the fair and purchase books through bKash payment.  bKash has also arranged sitting facilities for the readers, authors and visitors at the book fair premises. Besides, wheelchairs are available for those in need.
In a joint initiative of bKash and readers at the book fair in 2020 and 2021, a total of 22,650 books were collected for distribution among the readers, including underprivileged children. bKash distributed these books to the libraries through humanitarian organization Obhizatrik Foundation. bKash will carry out the book collection program in a larger scale this year.
Readers and visitors can participate in the book-giving program by visiting five booths set up by bKash at the fair premises. They can donate new or old books to the booths as per their choice. Those who live outside of Dhaka can also participate by dropping off the books at local customer care centers of bKash. This year, people can also donate books at the booths installed at super shops like Meena Bazar, Agora.


