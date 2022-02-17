KOICA ends pre-survey on introducing metro rail



Representatives of KOICA, DTCA, RTHD and Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges post at an event held at the conclusion of the Transport Master Plan and Preliminary Feasibility Study for Urban Metro Rail Transit Construction of Chattogram Metropolitan Area, in Chattogram on Tuesday.

The KOICA in collaboration with Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA), Road Transport and Highways Division (RTHD) and Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges finished an Implementation Study by Korean experts for a two years project titled "Transport Master Plan and Preliminary Feasibility Study for Urban Metro Rail Transit Construction of Chattogram Metropolitan Area," said a press release on Tuesday.

DTCA, under the Road Transport and Highways Division, will partner with KOICA to implement this project.

In response to Bangladesh Government's request, a Pre-survey Mission from South Korea visited Bangladesh from February 6 to 15, 2022, for the proposed project.

The main purpose of this project is to prepare for the basis for urban transport infrastructure according to the concentration of population, urban expansion, and traffic congestion in Bangladesh's megacity.

KOICA team participated wrap-up meeting of the pre-survey mission with the Secretary of RTHD Nazrul Islam, including officials from RTHD and DTCA.

KOICA mentioned that KOICA would provide USD 6 million grant aid to develop the Master Plan and Basic Plan, Dispatch of Experts for Pre-F/S, Preliminary Concept Design, and strengthen the capacity of Bangladeshi officers and the stipulated project period is 2022 to 2024.

After the field survey, the team presented the result of the survey mission on 15th February with Secretary RTHD.

The team leader mentioned that the main objectives of this project are to reduce congestion and improve the quality of citizens' life in Chattogram.

The KOICA team had a series of discussions with different stakeholders, including Bangladesh Roads Transport and Highway Division (RTHD), Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA), Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), Divisional Commissioner's Office, Chattogram, Police Commissioner, Chattogram Metropolitan Police and Chattogram Port Authority.

Country Director of KOICA Young-Ah Doh expressed hope that this project will support the Bangladesh Government in developing a transport master plan for mass transit and reducing traffic congestion in the port city of Bangladesh.

The Secretary of RTHD Nazrul Islam expressed his gratitude to the KOICA for this much-needed intervention in the transportation system in Chattogram.

He hoped that this project will symbolize Korea and Bangladesh's long friendship. �BSS















