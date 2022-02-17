Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 10:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

French watchdog warns about post-Covid debt

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

PARIS, Feb 16: France's public accounts watchdog warned Wednesday about the state of the country's finances, which have deteriorated dramatically in the last two years due to a massive Covid-19 rescue package, tax cuts and spending commitments.
The influential Cour des comptes, which acts as a state auditor, forecast in its annual report that public debt would increase by 560 billion euros ($640 billion) between the end of 2019 and the end of 2022.
Most of the rise -- which will take total debt to an equivalent of 113 percent of GDP -- was down to Covid-19 after President Emmanuel Macron promised to spend "whatever it costs" to save the economy.
"This considerable effort will weigh long-term on the deficit and public debt, the reduction of which will require unprecedented efforts to control public spending," the watchdog said.
The rescue package and other state spending had left France with some of the most unbalanced public accounts among the 19 EU countries that use the euro, the Cour des comptes said.
According to its calculations, only Italy was worse off than France, which was in a similar position to Belgium and Spain.
France is "among the group of countries in the eurozone, two years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, where the public finances have deteriorated the most," it said.
Even with strong economic growth of 7.0 percent last year and an estimated 4.0 percent in 2022, the watchdog warned that France risked running large and unsustainable deficits.
It forecast a deficit of 5.0 percent of GDP this year "of a completely structural nature" -- meaning that it was due to permanent over-spending, rather than one-off outlays linked to Covid-19.
The auditor cited "significant" tax cuts announced by Macron that would come into force in 2022, as well as extra spending commitments, including permanent additional funding for the health system.
The findings come at a highly sensitive moment as France gears up for presidential elections in April.
Macron, who is shown by polls as the front-runner, came into power in 2017 promising to balance France's accounts after decades of over-spending.
His first prime minister, Edouard Philippe, called the country's debt level "intolerable" in 2017, adding that "we are dancing on a volcano that is rumbling ever louder."
Macron is pushing for a permanent loosening of public spending rules for the eurozone that are meant to restrict states to running annual deficits below 3.0 percent of GDP.
After announcing massive public investments in strategic industries of the future under his so-called "France 2030" plan, he is seeking to persuade fellow members in the bloc to follow suit.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL opens eight agent banking outlets
Pubali Bank holds virtual conference
Standard Bank Training Institute holds workshop
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Banks asked not to charge fees on credit card before activation  
India to supply locomotives, technology to Bangladesh
BD, S’pore celebrate 50 years of relations
BGMEA chief for minimizing harm to environment


Latest News
2 bike riders killed in road crash on Airport Road
Gas supply to remain suspended in some Dhaka areas for 12 hrs
Vivo V23 5G: Outcome of 2 years' research and development
Salah gives Liverpool 2-0 win
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Educational Institutions to be opened this month: Dipu Moni
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
FM Momen embarks on Europe tour Thursday
ACC sues 13, including PK Halder, for misappropriating Tk 523 crore
Search Committee to sit on Saturday to select from proposed names
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Khairuzzaman freed from jail in Malaysia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Bappi Lahiri
Legal notice served on Pori Moni over marriage
Russia building up, not withdrawing, troops near Ukraine, says US and NATO
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away
Class XI admission to start from Saturday
3 workers burnt in Jatrabari steel mill explosion
Canada protest: Ottawa police chief resigns
Kalabagan murder after rape: Trial of Dihan ordered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft