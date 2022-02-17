GP appoints new CBO Dr Asif Naimur Rashid



Dr. Asif Naimur Rashid

Before joining GP, Dr. Asif served as Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Robi Axiata Ltd. He is also known as an ICT, Digital Transformation leader in the Telenor fraternity and industry for his long run with Grameenphone, Telenor Myanmar, Telenor ASA & Simens in various leadership roles from 2006 - 2014, says a press release.

As a dynamic, adaptive, hungry and agile leader Dr Asif believes in "Converting good thoughts into great deliveries, thinking now, acting fast. Don't just build to last; build to adapt."

He holds a DBA in Artificial Intelligence from California Southern University, USA, Master of Business Administration (Executive Management) Royal Roads University, BC, Canada, Master of Engineering Studies (Telecommunications Engineering) University of Technology Sydney, Australia, Bachelor of Science (Hon's) in Applied Physics & Electronics, Dhaka University, Dhaka, Bangladesh. He is married with three children.





















Grameenphone (GP) has appointed Dr. Asif Naimur Rashid as the company's new Chief Business Officer (CBO), effective from April 16, 2022, replacing his predecessor Kazi Mahboob Hassan.Before joining GP, Dr. Asif served as Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Robi Axiata Ltd. He is also known as an ICT, Digital Transformation leader in the Telenor fraternity and industry for his long run with Grameenphone, Telenor Myanmar, Telenor ASA & Simens in various leadership roles from 2006 - 2014, says a press release.As a dynamic, adaptive, hungry and agile leader Dr Asif believes in "Converting good thoughts into great deliveries, thinking now, acting fast. Don't just build to last; build to adapt."He holds a DBA in Artificial Intelligence from California Southern University, USA, Master of Business Administration (Executive Management) Royal Roads University, BC, Canada, Master of Engineering Studies (Telecommunications Engineering) University of Technology Sydney, Australia, Bachelor of Science (Hon's) in Applied Physics & Electronics, Dhaka University, Dhaka, Bangladesh. He is married with three children.