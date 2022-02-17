Video
ICMAB wants reform in VAT system

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

The Director General of the Department of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Dr. Md. Abdur Rauf (middle) attend a dialogue on reform of VAT system at the ICMAB in Dhaka late on Tuesday.

The Director General of the Department of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Dr. Md. Abdur Rauf (middle) attend a dialogue on reform of VAT system at the ICMAB in Dhaka late on Tuesday.

A  Dialogue on "Valu Added Tax on reformation to VAT system" was held in the present context of appropriate VAT collection, structural reforms of VAT management, increase in VAT net and compliance with VAT law at the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) in Dhaka late on Tuesday.
The Director General of the Department of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Dr. Md. Abdur Rauf was present as the Chief Guest while relevant committee members formed by the National Board of Revenue and in this context present as discussants in the dialogue.
 "Cost audit is not a mere audit of expenses and financial accuracy; it is an audit of performance, efficiency and financial morality," said ICMAB President Md. Mamunur Rashid as he chaired the event.
He emphasized to add Cost of Goods Sold statement with company return after getting certification from Cost and Management Accountants. As a result the revenue of the NBR will be increased. He mentioned that Bangladesh is now emerging country to invest in South Asia. In that case, the VAT law and regulations should be business friendly.
Value Added Tax System is a tax system based on accounting. He agreed that Cost and Management Accountants in particular have a huge role to play in controlling production costs in the process of value addition and production. In order to make the Value Added Tax Act more modern, up-to-date and realistic, the recommendations will be taken into account, he added.
National Single Window Deputy Project Director Md. Mashiur Rahman presented paper on the subject. Kazi Muhammad Ziauddi, Additional Commissioner, Customs, National Board of Revenue and Council Member, ICMAB, conducted the event. Abdus Sattar Sarkar, Jayant Kumar Poddar and Md. Saifur Rahman were present as discussants.
Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury Treasurer of ICMAB gave welcome and closing remarks. A large number of members of the Institute participated in this dialogue.


« PreviousNext »

