BB offers one-time exit facility to NBFI loan defaulters

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday has offered a one-time-exit facility to defaulting borrowers of non-bank financial institutions (NBFI). Defaulting borrowers would be able to apply for the facility by paying minimum 2 per cent down payment.

The repayment period can be extended one year depending on NBFI-customer relationship, as per the central bank notice issued on the day. The BB notice said financial institutions could not receive loans from their customers in time due to ongoing Covid situation and others reasons.

As a result, those loans have become classified, prompting the BB to offer the one-time-exit facility for the NBFI borrowers. The one-time exit facility would be applicable to default loans as of December 31, 2021.

In 2019, the central bank introduced the one-time-exit facility for the first time to contain the volume of non-performing loans (NPL) that shot up at Tk 1.16 lakh crore in the year.

The BB said financial institutions could impose interest rate on the cost of fund between the facilities issuing date and the loans adjusted period. But the unrealistic interest cannot be transfer to income sector, it said.

The NBFIs will be able to waive maximum 50 per cent of the interest imposed, unimposing interest, fine and other charges depending on the relationship after the approval from the board of directors, as per the BB notice. The interested borrowers will have to apply for the one-time exit facility to the financial institutions concerned within April 30, 2022. The financial institutions concerned will make a decision within 60 days after receiving the customer's application, the BB said in the notice.

The loans, which got approval through the irregularities and counterfeiting, would be barred from getting the facility. The NBFIs can suspend the running cases against those defaulted borrowers if they would consider providing the facility.







