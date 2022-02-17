Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 10:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB offers one-time exit facility to NBFI loan defaulters

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday has offered a one-time-exit facility to defaulting borrowers of non-bank financial institutions (NBFI). Defaulting borrowers would be able to apply for the facility by paying minimum 2 per cent down payment.
The repayment period can be extended one year depending on NBFI-customer relationship, as per the central bank notice issued on the day. The BB notice said financial institutions could not receive loans from their customers in time due to ongoing Covid situation and others reasons.
As a result, those loans have become classified, prompting the BB to offer the one-time-exit facility for the NBFI borrowers. The one-time exit facility would be applicable to default loans as of December 31, 2021.
In 2019, the central bank introduced the one-time-exit facility for the first time to contain the volume of non-performing loans (NPL) that shot up at Tk 1.16 lakh crore in the year.
The BB said financial institutions could impose interest rate on the cost of fund between the facilities issuing date and the loans adjusted period. But the unrealistic interest cannot be transfer to income sector, it said.
The NBFIs will be able to waive maximum 50 per cent of the interest imposed, unimposing interest, fine and other charges depending on the relationship after the approval from the board of directors, as per the BB notice. The interested borrowers will have to apply for the one-time exit facility to the financial institutions concerned within April 30, 2022. The financial institutions concerned will make a decision within 60 days after receiving the customer's application, the BB said in the notice.
The loans, which got approval through the irregularities and counterfeiting, would be barred from getting the facility. The NBFIs can suspend the running cases against those defaulted borrowers if they would consider providing the facility.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL opens eight agent banking outlets
Pubali Bank holds virtual conference
Standard Bank Training Institute holds workshop
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Banks asked not to charge fees on credit card before activation  
India to supply locomotives, technology to Bangladesh
BD, S’pore celebrate 50 years of relations
BGMEA chief for minimizing harm to environment


Latest News
2 bike riders killed in road crash on Airport Road
Gas supply to remain suspended in some Dhaka areas for 12 hrs
Vivo V23 5G: Outcome of 2 years' research and development
Salah gives Liverpool 2-0 win
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Educational Institutions to be opened this month: Dipu Moni
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
FM Momen embarks on Europe tour Thursday
ACC sues 13, including PK Halder, for misappropriating Tk 523 crore
Search Committee to sit on Saturday to select from proposed names
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Khairuzzaman freed from jail in Malaysia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Bappi Lahiri
Legal notice served on Pori Moni over marriage
Russia building up, not withdrawing, troops near Ukraine, says US and NATO
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away
Class XI admission to start from Saturday
3 workers burnt in Jatrabari steel mill explosion
Canada protest: Ottawa police chief resigns
Kalabagan murder after rape: Trial of Dihan ordered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft