

FTA can boost Bangladesh-Japan economic ties: Stakeholders

They also said the bilateral relation would enhance further, since Bangladesh is getting ready with a number of mega projects to attract more foreign investors including those of Japan.

They made the observations at the webinar - "Celebration of the Japan-Bangladesh friendship's golden jubilee aspiration for a prosperous future" - organised to celebrate the 50 years of bilateral relation between the countries.

The programme was jointly organised by the Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI), the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Dhaka, and the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), says a press release.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud joined the programme as the chief guest. Japanese Ambassador to Dhaka Naoki Ito, Secretary (East) of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mashfee Binte Shams, Bangladeshi Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed, Chairman of Japan-Bangladesh Committee for Commercial and Economic Cooperation (JBCCEC) Teruo Asada, Executive Vice President of JETRO, Tokyo Kazuya Nakajo, CCCI President Mahbubul Alam, JBCCI President Asif A Chowdhury, Chief Representative of JETRO Dhaka Yuji Ando, and JBCCI Secretary General Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan spoke on the occasion, among others. Hasan Mahmud said Japan has been a profound development partner of Bangladesh. Highlighting on the bilateral trade, the minister added that there are still some untapped areas for Bangladesh in Japan, including apparel and leather goods.

Naoki Ito said Japan recognised Bangladesh's sovereignty on February 10, 1972. Since then the two countries have been extending support to each other.

"Bangladesh, a rapidly developing country, is now an attractive investment destination for its geographical location in the midst of East Asia and Indian subcontinent."















