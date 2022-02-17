BD envoy meets Energy Minister of India



Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran pays courtesy call to Raj Kumar Singh, Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy of India at the latter's office in New Delhi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed about various aspects of bilateral cooperation in power, new and renewable energy sector between Bangladesh and India, according to a press release of Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi.

The High Commissioner sought the support of Indian minister regarding the trilateral cooperation in hydropower energy among Bangladesh, Bhutan and India.

They also discussed about the commissioning of Maitree Super Thermal Power Project at Rampal and transnational power connectivity.

Earlier, the High Commissioner also met Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology of India at the latter's office on Monday. They discussed various bilateral issues related to railway sector, including development of railway infrastructure and improvement of capacity of Bangladesh Railways.

The High Commissioner briefed the minister about the status of the up-gradation of Dhaka-Chattogram railway tracks, especially Akhaura-Laksam sector and sought the latter's support in this regard.

The Indian side expressed their readiness to supply locomotives, Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train, mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) train as well as passenger carriages and transfer of technology for railway signaling system to Bangladesh. The respective secretaries of the ministries and other high officials were present during the meetings.

Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh Md Nural Islam also attended it. -BSS























