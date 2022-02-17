Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 10:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Prize bonds to expire if remained unclaimed for 2 years

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Business Correspondent

The government has decided to deposit prize bond money to state coffers if it remain unclaimed for two years. The government usually borrows money from people by selling this bond which is issued by the Department of National Savings (DNS).
Bangladesh Bank (BB) and DNS officials said although many people bought prize bonds with a keen interest in reversing their fortunes, many were too lazy to match the draw results.
Many people do not match the number of prize bonds due to negligence. Many cannot even get the prize money, although the government has the opportunity to claim the prize money within the two years of the result, they also said.
If none of the winners claimed the prize money within two years, it will expire and must return  to the state treasury. The government introduced prize bonds in 1974 to encourage people to save.
The savings program is called 'Bangladesh Prize Bond'. By selling it, the government borrows directly from the people. After the draw, the winner is given a pay-order within a maximum of two months if he applies in the prescribed form along with the original bond. The government has to pay 20 percent withholding tax on the prize money. According to the central bank, there are about 5 crore prize bonds in the country.
This prize bond is also known as prize bond and lottery bond. Some people call it an interest free bond as it has no interest. Money can be refunded at any time by breaking the prize bond.
Both redemption and purchase can be done from all cash offices of BB's, any commercial bank and post office. The draw of Tk100 prize bond is held four times a year. The dates are January 31, April 30, July 31 and October 31.
A committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner of Dhaka conducts the draw. However, two months after the purchase, the prize bond comes under draw. The prize bond has 46 prizes for each series, worth Tk16.25 lakh.
The first prize is Tk 6 lakh, the second prize is Tk 3. 25 lakh, the third prize is Tk1 lakh for two, the fourth prize is Tk 50,000 for two, and 5th prize is 40 prizes of Tk10,000 each.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL opens eight agent banking outlets
Pubali Bank holds virtual conference
Standard Bank Training Institute holds workshop
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Banks asked not to charge fees on credit card before activation  
India to supply locomotives, technology to Bangladesh
BD, S’pore celebrate 50 years of relations
BGMEA chief for minimizing harm to environment


Latest News
2 bike riders killed in road crash on Airport Road
Gas supply to remain suspended in some Dhaka areas for 12 hrs
Vivo V23 5G: Outcome of 2 years' research and development
Salah gives Liverpool 2-0 win
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Educational Institutions to be opened this month: Dipu Moni
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
FM Momen embarks on Europe tour Thursday
ACC sues 13, including PK Halder, for misappropriating Tk 523 crore
Search Committee to sit on Saturday to select from proposed names
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
Khairuzzaman freed from jail in Malaysia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Bappi Lahiri
Legal notice served on Pori Moni over marriage
Russia building up, not withdrawing, troops near Ukraine, says US and NATO
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away
Class XI admission to start from Saturday
3 workers burnt in Jatrabari steel mill explosion
Canada protest: Ottawa police chief resigns
Kalabagan murder after rape: Trial of Dihan ordered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft