Mauritius seeks BD investment in pharmaceutical sector



Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen (right) meets his counterpart Haymandoyal Dillum at the Mauritian foreign office on Monday.

The proposal came up while Bangladesh foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen paid a courtesy call on Mauritian foreign minister Alan Ganoo and his counterpart Haymandoyal Dillum at the Mauritian foreign office on Monday, according to a press release.

Mauritius, the island nation located in the Indian Ocean being the gateway to African countries would help the pharmaceutical companies export there as well.

BSS adds: During the meeting, Masud expressed gratitude to the Mauritius government for naming a street after the name of Bangladesh's founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Mauritian foreign minister and foreign secretary highlighted close collaboration on the Tourism sector as tourism is the economic life line of Mauritius and its economy was badly hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emphasizing on concluding the air service agreement between the two countries, Bangladesh foreign secretary stressed for easy visa processing and direct air connectivity in order to promote Mauritian tourism.

He proposed to appoint an Honorary Consul in Bangladesh to ease consular and visa processing or a Consular Officer from Mauritian Embassy in New Delhi could visit Dhaka at a regular interval for visa purposes or online visa facilities can be introduced.

By expressing Bangladesh�s keenness to invest in contract farming Masud underscored that contract farming can be an area of investment in Mauritius.

Mentioning that Bangladesh has the second largest freelance IT experts in the world, Ambassador Masud said Mauritius can tap the potential of Bangladeshi IT experts. He also expressed gratitude to the government of Mauritius for their consistent support on the Rohingya issue.

The foreign secretary highlighted the importance of MOU on Foreign Office Consultation between Bangladesh and Mauritius and invited his counterpart to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time to sign the instrument.

The MoU will provide a platform to discuss the whole gamut of bilateral issues, identify possible areas of cooperation and regular follow up.

Both the foreign Secretaries stressed upon completion of all pending instruments.

Masud sought support from the Mauritius government for fulfilling the tenure successfully as the current chair of Indian Ocean Rim Association-IORA.

As the current chair and Mauritius being the host of IORA, Masud mentioned that both the countries can infuse new ideas and undertake collaborative projects where development partners are keen to invest.

Mauritian Foreign Secretary emphasized tourism, fisheries and ocean economy -three cluster areas of cooperation to work together under IORA.

Later, Masud paid an official visit to the Secretariat of IORA for the first time after assuming the Chairship of IORA.

He held a session with the newly appointed Secretary General Salman Al Farisi and all staffs of the Secretariat.

The Foreign secretary went to Mauritius on an official visit on February 13 to 15.















