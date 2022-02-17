Video
Dr Wazed’s birth anniv observed

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Staff Correspondent

The 80th birth anniversary of renowned nuclear scientist and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's husband Dr MA Wazed Miah was celebrated on Wednesday in a befitting manner.
Different organisations organised limited scale programmes to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr Wazed in his birthplace Laldighee Fatehpur village of Pirganj upazila and Rangpur city abiding by the health directives in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Dr MA Wazed Miah Science Club arranged a science related quiz contest virtually and physically at Fazlul Haque Hall's auditorium of Dhaka University on the occasion of Dr Wazed's birth anniversary.
Many students of several universities, colleges and medical colleges spontaneously participated in the quiz competition, said Dr MA Wazed Miah Science Club coordinator Khandaker Habib Ahsan, also deputy science affairs secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League.
In Rangpur, the district and Pirganj upazila units of Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies, local administration, Dr Wazed Miah Foundation, family of Dr Wazed, Begum Rokeya University, Dr Wazed Smriti Sangshad (DWSS) and many other organisations celebrated the birth anniversary of Dr Wazed.
The programmes included placing of wreaths at the grave of Dr. Wazed at his native Laldighee Fatehpur village, offering Fateha and munajats there seeking eternal peace for his departed soul and wellbeing of his other family members.



