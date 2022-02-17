No room for expelled in AL

Awami League (AL) leaders on Wednesday said if the expulsion order is not revoked then no expelled person will be able to get any post in the party. At the same time, if the response of those who have been show-caused is not satisfactory, the same rule will be applicable.

This was announced at a virtual meeting of the central leaders of AL in charge of the Khulna Division with Presidents and General Secretaries of districts, upazilas, party lawmakers and district council chairmen under the division.

AL Presidium Member Kazi Zafarullah, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary BM Muzammel Haque, Office Secretary Biplob Barua and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, Executive Members Amirul Alam Milon, Parveen Zaman Kalpana and Gloria Sarkar Jharna were present at the meeting at AL President's Dhanmondi political office in the capital.

Addressing to the leaders of Khulna Division, the central leaders of AL said, "Party President Sheikh Hasina has already given some directions in the meeting of the Presidium of the party. The aim of today's meeting is to take initiative to implement the directions given by the party president at the grassroots level. These included holding conferences, reorganizing the organization. Due to the coronavirus situation, it was not possible to do much organizational work of the party. Organizational activities will be made forceful after 21st February."

The central leaders said that the party had already some directions to those who do not follow the party's instructions. They said those who have been expelled, temporarily expelled and show caused would not be brought to the leadership till the matter is settled.

To make the party more people oriented, to organize the party ahead of the next elections is needs of hour, so that the place of people's expectation on the new leadership of the party can be strengthened. Party conferences need to be completed to strengthen the organization, they added. The leaders further said that those who have been show caused have no chance to lead any committee of the party. They can't come to any post. They can have a chance to make room if their ban is revoked. Once settled, they can hold the posts.

AL central leaders said that conferences are left in four districts of Khulna Division. In the districts where the conferences have been held, there are many upazila conferences left. All will be completed within three months. During this period, we have action plan to hold conferences of all the organizational units of Khulna Division.









