Munia Murder Mim sent to jail

Saifa Rahman Mim, accused in the rape and murder case of college girl Mosarat Jahan Munia, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam Chawdhury passed the order after a hearing. A team of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested Mim from her Dhanmondi residence on Tuesday morning.

Mim is the former wife of Nazmul Karim Chowdhury Sharun, the son of whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury.

The police on April 26 in 2021 recovered the body of Munia hanging from a ceiling fan in a rented flat at Gulshan in Dhaka.

Police also found photos of Munia and Bashundhara Group managing director Sayem Sobhan Anvir in the apartment.










