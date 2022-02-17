BD, Australia sign four MoUs

Bangladesh and Australia have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to identify potential project opportunities, ventures, and areas of collaboration in four priority sectors including ready-made garments, infrastructure, energy and power, health and private capital Investment.

Bangladesh High Commission in Canberra and Cross Sector Development Partnerships Initiative (XSPI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to complement the existing Australian government development assistance on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry said.

XSPI is a recent Australian (non-government) initiative to increase the amount and impact of international development assistance in Asia and the Pacific through focused cross sector collaboration between its five key sectors contributing sectors and national partners.

MoU was signed to network non-government Australian stakeholders

The High Commission's collaboration with XSPI being purely consultative in nature will create no financial implications and decision-making role in each other's activities. The MoU shall be valid for five years, Foreign Ministry said.

At the workshop held following the signing ceremony, the parties agreed to commence collaboration on the four priority sectors above with initial health sector focus on dengue fever. In addition, a dialogue on the investment and financial services conference will be held this year.









