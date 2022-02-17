UGC urges to publish more basic, research books

There is a dearth of quality books in Bengali in the higher education of the country. To get out of this crisis, university teachers and researchers are urged to publish more basic and research books, said Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof. Dr Kazi Shahidullah.

The UGC chairman advised the authors to be diligent in publishing good quality of books and to ensure that these publications do not resort to any kind of plagiarism.

He said that UGC's assistance in publishing quality books would be further enhanced. He was speaking as the chief guest at the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the authors of the manuscripts on copyright on the occasion of publication of three basic books at higher education level on Wednesday (February 16).

The UGC chairman further said the books to be published would play an important role in the country's higher education and would benefit teachers and students.

UGC Secretary (additional responsibilities) Dr. Ferdous Zaman and manuscript writers signed the Memorandum of Understanding. Director of the Commission's Research Support and Publication Division Kamal Hossain presided over the programme. Besides, Deputy Director of the Research Support and Publication Division Shaheen Siraj, UGC Member Prof. Dr Md Sajjad Hossain and Prof Md Abu Taher spoke as a special guests on the programme.














