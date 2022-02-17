Video
BD reiterates request to Canada to deport  Bangabandhu’s  killer Noor

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Diplomatic Correspondent

Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls said on Wednesday that she will convey to her government about Bangladesh's request to deport Noor Chowdhury, the self-confessed and convicted killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
"The issue was raised by the Bangladesh side during a meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday," the High Commissioner said while talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
She told the reporters that during the meeting, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Momen said Canada being known as the proponent for promotion and protection of human rights, and rule of law, however, being a time-tested partner of Canada, Bangladesh reiterated its long-standing request for the deportation of Bangabandhu's killer.
Bangladesh and Canada are marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
"This killer has been living in Canada as a fugitive for close to thirty years. Canada being known as the proponent for promotion and protection of human rights, and rule of law, the two countries can work together to agree on some modalities for the deportation of this heinous killer and flagrant violator of human rights," said Momen in a recent message.


