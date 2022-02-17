Video
Thursday, 17 February, 2022
Demarcation of 29 canals starts in the city

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Staff Correspondent

"After demarcating the canals of the capital, all illegal establishments within the boundaries will be evicted," said Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Tajul Islam.
He said it at the inaugural programme of demarcation of 29 canals and a regulatory pond in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) area at Kalyanpur Retention Pond in the capital on Wednesday.
The minister said, "After handing over the canals to Dhaka WASA two city corporations, the two mayors have started evicting illegal installation within the canals."
"Many canals have already been rescued. Evacuation operations are underway," he said, adding that "The two mayors are doing a lot of challenging work under the direction of the ministry to make the capital a livable and beautiful city.
Mentioning that "Government has acquired 173 acres of land in Kalyanpur to build a water retention pond to alleviate water logging in Dhaka city," Tazul Islam said, "We find only 3 acres of free land and the remaining land is illegally occupied. Various installations have been constructed on these lands. After demarcation, the flow of water will be fixed by evicting all the installations inside it."
The minister said, "People's representatives, government officials and common people have to work together in the evection programmes. Many canals including Ramchandrapur have already been free from occupiers," he added.







