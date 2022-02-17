DU to hold ‘Gha’ unit entry tests only this year

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have moved away from the decision of the abolition of the 'Gha' unit from the entry tests. The unit will be available for the admission seekers only in the 2021-22 academic session.

However, the admission tests in the university will be held through four units - Ka, Kha, Ga and Cha - from the 2022-23 session.

The decision was taken on Wednesday afternoon at a special meeting of the General Admission Committee held at Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban in the light of the recommendations of the Deans' Committee. Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman presided over the meeting.

A press release from the university's Public Relations Office (PRO) said the authorities reinstated the examination of the Gha unit for the 2021-22 session as the results of the Higher Secondary Examination of the students and admission seekers at DU who have prepared mentally to sit for the test in the academic year 2021-2022 have already been published.

"As a result, admission tests will be held in these 5 units - Ka, Kha, Ga, Gha and Cha --- in this academic year," the press release said.

It further said the admission test for the 1st year undergraduate (Honours) class from the 2022-23 academic year will be held through 4 units. The reorganized 4 units are Arts, Law and Social Sciences Unit, Science Unit, Business Studies Unit and Fine Arts Unit.

The meeting advised the deans to think about the admission of students to the university through a single standardized test in the future like the universities of the developed countries to save time, labour and money.

Pro Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro Vice Chancellor (Education) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Deans of different faculties, Chairmen of different departments and Directors of different institutes were present in the meeting.














