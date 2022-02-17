Video
Feasibility study for third Karnaphuli Bridge likely to be completed in May

Published : Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 16: The draft feasibility study of the third Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat is likely to be handed over to the Bangladesh Railway during the current month while the final study will be completed by May next.
Gulam Mustafa Project Director told the Daily Observer that the feasibility study by the Consultant Korean Company Yooshin Engineering Corporation began since December 3 last.
The Consultant had signed an agreement on October 22 last with the Korean financer Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).
The Consultant will conduct a feasibility study of the Bridge again and prepare a revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) due to increase in the height of the bridge.
Meanwhile, the financer of the project, South Korea is now ready to begin the works of the bridge.  But due to pandemic Covid pandemic, the arrangement of necessary functions could not be held. As a result, the process of the project has been delayed.
Gulam Mustafa, the appointed Consultant will survey the site and revise the existing DPP.
Meanwhile, the South Korean side has agreed to fund the 50 per cent additional cost of the bridge while the Bangladesh government will provide the rest 50 per cent. The total costing of the bridge will now increase to Taka 4,000 crore due to rise in the height to 12.2 metre as per proposal of the BIWTA.
Meanwhile, the engineering department of Bangladesh Railway had earlier prepared a design of the bridge with 9 metre height and the estimated cost at Taka 1,500 crore.
South Korea had agreed to finance of 100 million US Dollar for the bridge.
But with the increase of height to 12.2 metre of the brdige, the estimated cost has already exceed 4,000 crore.
In this connection, Bangladesh Railway has already informed the financer, South Korea regarding the costing of the project. But the South Korean side asked the External Resources Division (ERD) of Bangladesh about the rest of the cost of bridge.
The South Korea has agreed to finance the enhanced costing at 50 per cent while the rest will be provided by the Bangladesh government.
Railway sources said, the government has undertaken the project to construct a bridge across river Karnaphuli at Kalurghat point in order to facilitate the communication with Myanmar through Chattogram-Gundum Railway line.
Meanwhile, the existing Kalurghat Railway Bridge an old bridge, once the only link between the southern region of Chittagong division on the bank of the river Karnaphuly with the rest of the country is now in dilapidated condition. This 239m- long bridge was installed as a simple rail bridge of steel structure between Janalihut and Gomdandi railway stations in 1930. The bridge was commissioned for operation of trains in Chittagong-Dohazari section in the year 1931. Thirty-one years after its inauguration, considering the suffering of the people it was modified with decking and carpeting and turned into a rail and road-bridge in 1962.
This is now in dilapidated condition. The vehicles including the train are moving at great risk over this old bridge.
For this reason, the government has decided to repair it. So, a BUET expert team visited the site on October 9 last. They have opined for repair of the bridge which might begin in January next year.


