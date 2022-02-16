Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 4:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Bangladeshis advised to leave Ukraine

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladeshi nationals resident in Ukraine has been advised to leave the country due to uncertainties caused by the current situation there.
"Bangladeshi nationals in Ukraine may consider leaving Ukraine
temporarily," said an urgent circular issued by the Bangladesh Embassy in Warsaw, capital of Poland, a Foreign Ministry release said on Tuesday.
    Dhaka has made the advice as international intelligence reports have
informed that Russia is set to invade Ukraine's western part within a few days.
The circular said the expatriate Bangladeshis residing in Ukraine can go
to Bangladesh if they cannot move to any another country.
The Bangladesh mission in Poland requested the Bangladeshi expatriates to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy officials to reach them wherever or whenever they require assistance. Simultaneously, the circular also advised Bangladeshi nationals to avoid all type of trips to Ukraine if it is not necessary. The embassy will keep advising Bangladeshi expatriates through monitoring the overall situation of Ukraine, the circular added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladeshis advised to leave Ukraine
Two elegantly dressed ladies present dance sequences to the tune of Bangla
Kremlin confirms planned pullback of some troops from Ukraine border
Plan to bring univ students under digital devices by 2023
Study finds data gaps for persons with disabilities in Asia, Pacific
Malaysia halts deportation of Khairuzzaman
FM lauds Canada, asks for deportation of Nur Chy
PBI grills ex-wife  of AL MP’s son


Latest News
Khairuzzaman’s extradition: Shariar says Malaysia to defend case for Bangladesh
BB issues new MFS regulations
Banks asked not to charge non-transactional fees on credit card before activation
Dhaka seeks Delhi’s buy-in on trilateral cooperation in hydropower
Putin says Russia does not want war
One arrested with drugs in Narayanganj
Search committee working to form another subservient EC: BNP
BNP's 'no' to all means no to democracy: Hasan
DU student murder: Life-term convict arrested after 10 years
Ethiopia parliament votes to lift state of emergency early
Most Read News
Malaysia High Court halts Khairuzzaman's deportation to Dhaka
Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end ongoing protests
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 34 more deaths
Online Graduates: Line between being feasible or miserable?
Dr Rubana Huq new VC of Asian University for Women
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Democracy or autocracy: Dilemma of the global people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft