Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 4:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Kremlin confirms planned pullback of some troops from Ukraine border

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

MOSCOU, Feb 15: The Kremlin said Tuesday the pullback of some Russian forces from Ukraine's borders was planned but stressed Russia would continue to move troops across the country as it saw fit.
"We have always said that after the exercises are over ... troops would return to their permanent bases. There's nothing new here. This is a usual process," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Earlier Tuesday, Russia said it was pulling back some of its forces near the Ukrainian border to their bases, in what would be the first major step towards de-escalation in weeks of crisis with the West.
The move came amid an intense diplomatic effort to avert a feared Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour, possibly this week, and after Moscow amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders.
Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Peskov rejected Western claims that Russia was planning to attack Ukraine.
"This is nothing but a totally unprecedented campaign to provoke tensions," he said.
Peskov took particular issue with moves by a number of Western countries, including the United States and Canada, to relocate their embassies away from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
"This is some sort of ostentatious hysteria, which of course is not based on anything," he said.
    Instead of ramping up tensions, Russia and the West should discuss each other's security concerns in earnest, he added.
"This is what President Putin is proposing. This is what President Putin wants," Peskov said.
On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Putin he saw a "chance" to continue security talks with the West.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladeshis advised to leave Ukraine
Two elegantly dressed ladies present dance sequences to the tune of Bangla
Kremlin confirms planned pullback of some troops from Ukraine border
Plan to bring univ students under digital devices by 2023
Study finds data gaps for persons with disabilities in Asia, Pacific
Malaysia halts deportation of Khairuzzaman
FM lauds Canada, asks for deportation of Nur Chy
PBI grills ex-wife  of AL MP’s son


Latest News
Khairuzzaman’s extradition: Shariar says Malaysia to defend case for Bangladesh
BB issues new MFS regulations
Banks asked not to charge non-transactional fees on credit card before activation
Dhaka seeks Delhi’s buy-in on trilateral cooperation in hydropower
Putin says Russia does not want war
One arrested with drugs in Narayanganj
Search committee working to form another subservient EC: BNP
BNP's 'no' to all means no to democracy: Hasan
DU student murder: Life-term convict arrested after 10 years
Ethiopia parliament votes to lift state of emergency early
Most Read News
Malaysia High Court halts Khairuzzaman's deportation to Dhaka
Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end ongoing protests
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 34 more deaths
Online Graduates: Line between being feasible or miserable?
Dr Rubana Huq new VC of Asian University for Women
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Democracy or autocracy: Dilemma of the global people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft