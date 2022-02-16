Plan to bring univ students under digital devices by 2023

UGC plans to bring students of all universities of the country under smartphone/ device under the blended education policy by 2023.

Chairman of Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) Prof Dr Kazi Shahidullah said UGC plans to bring 100 per cent students of all the universities of the country

under the cover of smartphones/devices under the blended education policy by 2023.

The UGC chairman announced the plan at a meeting of the sub-committee on implementation of the master plan on blended education system in higher education on Tuesday by joining the virtual platform.

He further said there are plans to ensure 100 per cent internet connectivity in the university and set up campus network through Bangladesh Research and Education Network. In addition, 50 per cent university students will have access to data centres by 2025 and 100 per cent students will be covered by laptops/ digital devices based on demand by 2031.

Besides UGC members Prof Md Sajjad Hossain, Prof Biswajit Chanda, Prof Md Abu Taher, a member of the Bangladesh Accreditation Council, Prof Sanjay Kumar Adhikari, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, National University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Mashiur Rahman, Bangladesh Open University Vice-Chancellor Prof Syed Humayun Akhtar besides Vice Chancellor of various universities, academics, senior officials and expert members of the Ministry of Education and UGC were present at the meeting.









