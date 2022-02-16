Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 4:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Plan to bring univ students under digital devices by 2023

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent   

UGC plans to bring students of all universities of the country under smartphone/ device under the blended education policy by 2023.  
Chairman of Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) Prof Dr Kazi Shahidullah said UGC plans to bring 100 per cent students of all the universities of the country
    under the cover of smartphones/devices under the blended education policy by 2023.  
The UGC chairman announced the plan at a meeting of the sub-committee on implementation of the master plan on blended education system in higher education on Tuesday by joining the virtual platform.
He further said there are plans to ensure 100 per cent internet connectivity in the university and set up campus network through Bangladesh Research and Education Network. In addition, 50 per cent university students will have access to data centres by 2025 and 100 per cent students will be covered by laptops/ digital devices based on demand by 2031.
Besides UGC members Prof Md Sajjad Hossain, Prof Biswajit Chanda, Prof Md Abu Taher, a member of the Bangladesh Accreditation Council, Prof Sanjay Kumar Adhikari, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, National University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Mashiur Rahman, Bangladesh Open University Vice-Chancellor Prof Syed Humayun Akhtar besides Vice Chancellor of various universities, academics, senior officials and expert members of the Ministry of Education and UGC were present at the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladeshis advised to leave Ukraine
Two elegantly dressed ladies present dance sequences to the tune of Bangla
Kremlin confirms planned pullback of some troops from Ukraine border
Plan to bring univ students under digital devices by 2023
Study finds data gaps for persons with disabilities in Asia, Pacific
Malaysia halts deportation of Khairuzzaman
FM lauds Canada, asks for deportation of Nur Chy
PBI grills ex-wife  of AL MP’s son


Latest News
Khairuzzaman’s extradition: Shariar says Malaysia to defend case for Bangladesh
BB issues new MFS regulations
Banks asked not to charge non-transactional fees on credit card before activation
Dhaka seeks Delhi’s buy-in on trilateral cooperation in hydropower
Putin says Russia does not want war
One arrested with drugs in Narayanganj
Search committee working to form another subservient EC: BNP
BNP's 'no' to all means no to democracy: Hasan
DU student murder: Life-term convict arrested after 10 years
Ethiopia parliament votes to lift state of emergency early
Most Read News
Malaysia High Court halts Khairuzzaman's deportation to Dhaka
Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end ongoing protests
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 34 more deaths
Online Graduates: Line between being feasible or miserable?
Dr Rubana Huq new VC of Asian University for Women
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Democracy or autocracy: Dilemma of the global people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft