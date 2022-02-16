Video
Muniya Murder Case

PBI grills ex-wife  of AL MP’s son

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

Police have detained one of the main accused in a case over the alleged rape and murder of college student Mosarat Jahan Muniya.
The accused, Saifa Rahman Mim, was being interrogated, the Police Bureau of Investigation said in a message on Tuesday. Saifa is the ex-wife of Nazmul Karim Chowdhury Sharun, son of Awami League (AL) lawmaker and parliament whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury.
She was taken to the PBI's Special Crime (South) office from her Dhanmondi home on
    Tuesday, according to police. The PBI is investigating the case following a court order.
Muniya's sister Nusrat Jahan Tania had filed another case with Gulshan Police Station against Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir accusing him of instigating Muniya to take her own life after the body of the college student was found hanging in a flat on April 26 in 2021.
After losing her parents, Muniya was living in the capital alone while other members of her family were in Cumilla.  According to the case dossier, Sayem had an 'extramarital affair' with Muniya and used to visit her at the flat he had rented for her.
Tania alleged he had promised to marry Muniya, but later refused, threatened and asked her to leave, which prompted her to kill herself.
Taniya filed another case on September 6 against eight people, including Anvir, on rape and murder charges after a court cleared him of the accusations of instigating the suicide.
The other accused are his father Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, mother Afroza Sobhan, wife Sabrina, Mim, model Faria Mahbub Piasha, apartment owner Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon and his wife Sharmin Akter.


