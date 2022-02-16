Students, teachers’ group protest abolition of DU ‘Gha’ entry exam

Bangladesh Students' Right Council, Socialist Students' Front (Marxist) and Blue Panel, a pro-Awami League teachers' association of Dhaka University (DU) have expressed resentment at the university authority's decision to scrap 'Gha' unit from the admission test.

The Gha unit is under the supervision of the Faculty of Social Sciences. A number of teachers of this faculty said the

authorities have taken the decision 'undemocratically' and 'violating University Ordinance, 1973.' They said the authorities took the decision despite reluctance of the teachers of 16 departments of the faculty.

Protesting the decision, a 14-member convening committee was formed on Monday with the Dean of the faculty Prof Zia Rahman as convener. Prof Zia told journalists that the committee will discuss the matter with the university administration and decide what to do next.

Earlier on Sunday (February 13), Prof AKM Jamal Uddin of the Department of Sociology also formed a committee opposing the decision of Gha unit abolition. The committee included teachers and student representatives of all the departments from the faculty, including teachers from the pro-Awami League blue panel and pro-BNP white panel.

Prof Jamal said they met Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman and Pro VC (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal and talked to Pro VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad over phone with the demand to cancel the decision.

"If our demand is not considered within tomorrow (Wednesday), we will go for academic movement and hold a press conference," Prof Jamal told the Daily Observer.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Students' Right Council on Monday handed a memorandum to the Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman demanding the Gha unit entry examination. With the same demand, the Socialist Students' Front (Marxist) held a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Leaders of the two student orgainzations said they will announce tougher movement if their demand is not considered and the decision of the university goes against the interest of the general students.

It is learned that a special meeting of the Deans Committee of the university was held on November 8 last year. Although the Gha unit issue was not in the agenda, at the end of the meeting, Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman proposed to scrap the Gha unit and the Cha unit. Although Dean of the Faculty of Law Prof Md Rahmat Ullah and the then Arts Faculty Dean Abu Md Delwar Hossain supported the proposal, the then acting dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Sadeka Halim, opposed the proposal.

After the meeting of the general admission committee of the university on February 7 this year, a notification from the university's public relations office said the university will hold admission tests of Ka, Kha, Ga, and Cha units in the next academic year, 2021-22. It excluded Gha unit from the test.

The meeting also asked the Deans' sub-committee to work out alternative strategies for the admission seekers under Gha unit.

When contacted, VC Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said the decision was taken through 'proper process' and considering the 'benefit of students and larger interest of the university.'

However, Pro VC Prof Muhammad Samad said it needed to give a little bit more chance to the faculty for further review about the abolition of the unit.







