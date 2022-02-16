Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 4:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

First dose of vaccination ends on Feb 26

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

There will be a 'special vaccination campaign' on February 26 to prevent coronavirus, with the campaign, activities of our first dose will end, said the Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam.
He said this in a video message on Tuesday.
In the video message, he said, "After that, the first dose of the vaccine will not be administered. The DGHS will be busy with the
    second dose and booster dose."
Dr Khurshid Alam said, "A study has shown that most of the people who died of coronavirus have not been vaccinated. Those who have been vaccinated have a lower mortality rate and a lower incidence of hospitalization. In this situation, we are urging everyone - get vaccinated against Covid-19 and keep yourself safe, keep the country safe."
"On February 26, we are going to launch a nationwide coronavirus vaccine campaign. There we set the goal - to administer the maximum number of vaccines. In this case, we call on all of you to take part in this campaign and get vaccinated. This will complete our first dose. Next we will be busy giving second dose and booster dose. So, all of you get vaccinated without any further delay," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladeshis advised to leave Ukraine
Two elegantly dressed ladies present dance sequences to the tune of Bangla
Kremlin confirms planned pullback of some troops from Ukraine border
Plan to bring univ students under digital devices by 2023
Study finds data gaps for persons with disabilities in Asia, Pacific
Malaysia halts deportation of Khairuzzaman
FM lauds Canada, asks for deportation of Nur Chy
PBI grills ex-wife  of AL MP’s son


Latest News
Khairuzzaman’s extradition: Shariar says Malaysia to defend case for Bangladesh
BB issues new MFS regulations
Banks asked not to charge non-transactional fees on credit card before activation
Dhaka seeks Delhi’s buy-in on trilateral cooperation in hydropower
Putin says Russia does not want war
One arrested with drugs in Narayanganj
Search committee working to form another subservient EC: BNP
BNP's 'no' to all means no to democracy: Hasan
DU student murder: Life-term convict arrested after 10 years
Ethiopia parliament votes to lift state of emergency early
Most Read News
Malaysia High Court halts Khairuzzaman's deportation to Dhaka
Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end ongoing protests
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 34 more deaths
Online Graduates: Line between being feasible or miserable?
Dr Rubana Huq new VC of Asian University for Women
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Democracy or autocracy: Dilemma of the global people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft