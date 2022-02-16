First dose of vaccination ends on Feb 26

There will be a 'special vaccination campaign' on February 26 to prevent coronavirus, with the campaign, activities of our first dose will end, said the Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam.

He said this in a video message on Tuesday.

In the video message, he said, "After that, the first dose of the vaccine will not be administered. The DGHS will be busy with the

second dose and booster dose."

Dr Khurshid Alam said, "A study has shown that most of the people who died of coronavirus have not been vaccinated. Those who have been vaccinated have a lower mortality rate and a lower incidence of hospitalization. In this situation, we are urging everyone - get vaccinated against Covid-19 and keep yourself safe, keep the country safe."

"On February 26, we are going to launch a nationwide coronavirus vaccine campaign. There we set the goal - to administer the maximum number of vaccines. In this case, we call on all of you to take part in this campaign and get vaccinated. This will complete our first dose. Next we will be busy giving second dose and booster dose. So, all of you get vaccinated without any further delay," he added.







