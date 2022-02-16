Video
Covid: Deaths rise to 34, new cases 4,746 in 24hrs

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 34 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally stands at 28,872. Some 4,746 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,919,102.
Besides, 11,417 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,703,309 and overall recovery rate at 88.76 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  13.77 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.69 per cent and the death rate at 1.50 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 30,448 samples.
Of the 34 deceased, 21 were males and 13 were females. Among them, 21 were reported from Dhaka, four from Barishal, two each from Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet and Rangpur, and one was reported from Rajshahi division.
Of them, one was between 11-20, three were between 41-50, four were between 51-60, nine were within 61-70, nine were between 71-80, six were between 81-90, and two were within 91-100 years old, added the release.
The cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 jumped to 106 in the country, with 37 more infections being detected till Sunday, according to GISAID, a primary source that provides open access to genomic data of coronavirus.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020.
    The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.8 million lives and infected over 412 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 333 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.


