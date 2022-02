GAZIPUR, Feb 15: At least 20 people were injured on Tuesday after industrial police used batons and sound grenades to disperse about 500 garment workers who blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at Cherag Ali point in Tongi, eyewitnesses said.

The workers threw brickbats at police during the clash that halted traffic on the highway for about three hours, eyewitnesses said.

At least five policemen were among the injured, a police officer said. -UNB