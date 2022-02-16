

Bring Bangla literature to the world through translations: PM

The fair, which was delayed 14 days from the usual time due to the accelerating Covid-19 cases, began at the Bangla Academy premises and the adjacent venue at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital. The fair will continue till February 28.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid was present as the special guest in the programme.

Bangla Academy Director General Poet Muhammad Nurul Huda gave the welcome speech while Independence Award and Ekushey Padak-winning fiction writer and President of the Bangla Academy Selina Hossain presided over the function.

The Prime Minister distributed the Bangla Academy Literary Award 2021 among the recipients at the inaugural function. On behalf of the Prime Minister, State Minister KM Khalid handed over the awards to the recipients.

Sheikh Hasina said, "Just as it is important to practice literature in Bengali language, we also need to bring our literature to the world through translations. At the same time, it is very necessary to inspire the young generation in advanced thinking through regional literary conferences and cultural competitions in different parts of the country."

The chief guest said that although the development of technology has led to the discovery of alternatives to printed books, the appeal of printed books will never end.

The Prime Minister remembered Prof Anisuzzaman, National Professor Rafiqul Islam and Poet Habibullah Siraji during her speech and pleaded over their death.

She urged the visitors in the fair to maintain health guidelines properly, adding, the book fair could not be organized on time due to the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Nurul Huda said, "Bangabandhu inaugurated the function half century back on this day in 1971. And it's a matter of joy that today his daughter is inaugurating the fair on February 15 in 2022."

He further said the Amar Ekushey Book Fair organized by the Bangla Academy needs a permanent structure and a book fair office.

On the very first day, the fair draws a few visitors. Other than this, a large number of the stalls were left unorganised and incomplete.

Although the authorities asked to maintain health guidelines strictly, most of the visitors hardly abode by the hygiene rules including not wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

It was seen the visitors wore masks while entering through entrances but uncovered the face as soon as they got into the fair venue.

This year, a total of 776 stalls have been allocated for 534 publishing houses to exhibit and sell books whereas around 540 publishing houses participated in the fair last year. Among the stalls, 142 units have been allocated to 102 institutions in the Bangla Academy premises while 634 units have been allocated to 442 organizations in Suhrawardy Udyan.

The fair will remain open for book lovers from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm. But on Fridays and Saturdays the fair will open at 11:00 am.







