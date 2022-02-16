Search panel to take names until Feb 24

If the registered political parties including the BNP submit names for the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) posts by February 24 it will be taken into account, said the Search Committee, working on forming the next Election Commission (EC), while talking with country's four senior journalists.

The committee on Tuesday met with four senior journalists of the country at 4:25pm at the Judges Lounge of the Supreme Court.

After the meeting the senior journalists told reporters waiting outside the meeting place at the Supreme Court.

The four senior journalists present at the meeting were former Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) President Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Head of news of Channel I Shykh Seraj,

Bangladesh Pratidin Editor Naeem Nizam and The Business Standard Editor Inam Ahmed.

Chairman of the Search Committee Justice Obaidul Hasan chaired the meeting. Members of the committee Justice SM Kuddus Zaman, Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Public Service Commission Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain, former Election Commissioner Sohul Hussain and Writer Anwara Syed Haq were also present at the meeting.

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam provided secretarial assistance to the committee.

Last Saturday (February 12), in the first phase, from 11:15am to 12:30pm and in the second phase, from 1:30pm to 2:30pm, the Search Committee took the opinion of eminent persons.

A meeting was also held on Sunday (February 13) afternoon to seek the views of eminent persons. The two-day meeting was attended by eminent persons from different walks of life including professors, top media persons, former government officials and former military officers, leaders of professional organizations.

On the advice of most of the participants in these meetings, 322 names proposed at the level of various political parties, organizations and individuals for the formation of the EC were published on the website on Monday.

There are prominent citizens of the country including journalists, academics and teachers, former judges, judges and lawyers, former bureaucrats, former officers of the armed forces and former police officers and people of different classes and professions.

However, after giving two chances, some political parties including BNP did not propose any name to the Search Committee to form EC.

On February 5, President M Abdul Hamid formed a search committee under the 'Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act-2022'. This committee will recommend a total of 10 names, two for each post of the EC. The President will then finalize the names of the CEC and four other commissioners.

The term of the EC headed by KM Nurul Huda ended on February 14.







