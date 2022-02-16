Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 4:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Search panel to take names until Feb 24

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Staff Correspondent

If the registered political parties including the BNP submit names for the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) posts by February 24 it will be taken into account, said the Search Committee, working on forming the next Election Commission (EC), while talking with country's four senior journalists.
The committee on Tuesday met with four senior journalists of the country at 4:25pm at the Judges Lounge of the Supreme Court.
After the meeting the senior journalists told reporters waiting outside the meeting place at the Supreme Court.
The four senior journalists present at the meeting were former Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) President Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Head of news of Channel I Shykh Seraj,
    Bangladesh Pratidin Editor Naeem Nizam and The Business Standard Editor Inam Ahmed.
Chairman of the Search Committee Justice Obaidul Hasan chaired the meeting. Members of the committee Justice SM Kuddus Zaman, Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Public Service Commission Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain, former Election Commissioner Sohul Hussain and Writer Anwara Syed Haq were also present at the meeting.
Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam provided secretarial assistance to the committee.
Last Saturday (February 12), in the first phase, from 11:15am to 12:30pm and in the second phase, from 1:30pm to 2:30pm, the Search Committee took the opinion of eminent persons.
A meeting was also held on Sunday (February 13) afternoon to seek the views of eminent persons. The two-day meeting was attended by eminent persons from different walks of life including professors, top media persons, former government officials and former military officers, leaders of professional organizations.
On the advice of most of the participants in these meetings, 322 names proposed at the level of various political parties, organizations and individuals for the formation of the EC were published on the website on Monday.
There are prominent citizens of the country including journalists, academics and teachers, former judges, judges and lawyers, former bureaucrats, former officers of the armed forces and former police officers and people of different classes and professions.
However, after giving two chances, some political parties including BNP did not propose any name to the Search Committee to form EC.
On February 5, President M Abdul Hamid formed a search committee under the 'Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act-2022'. This committee will recommend a total of 10 names, two for each post of the EC. The President will then finalize the names of the CEC and four other commissioners.
The term of the EC headed by KM Nurul Huda ended on February 14.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladeshis advised to leave Ukraine
Two elegantly dressed ladies present dance sequences to the tune of Bangla
Kremlin confirms planned pullback of some troops from Ukraine border
Plan to bring univ students under digital devices by 2023
Study finds data gaps for persons with disabilities in Asia, Pacific
Malaysia halts deportation of Khairuzzaman
FM lauds Canada, asks for deportation of Nur Chy
PBI grills ex-wife  of AL MP’s son


Latest News
Khairuzzaman’s extradition: Shariar says Malaysia to defend case for Bangladesh
BB issues new MFS regulations
Banks asked not to charge non-transactional fees on credit card before activation
Dhaka seeks Delhi’s buy-in on trilateral cooperation in hydropower
Putin says Russia does not want war
One arrested with drugs in Narayanganj
Search committee working to form another subservient EC: BNP
BNP's 'no' to all means no to democracy: Hasan
DU student murder: Life-term convict arrested after 10 years
Ethiopia parliament votes to lift state of emergency early
Most Read News
Malaysia High Court halts Khairuzzaman's deportation to Dhaka
Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end ongoing protests
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 34 more deaths
Online Graduates: Line between being feasible or miserable?
Dr Rubana Huq new VC of Asian University for Women
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Democracy or autocracy: Dilemma of the global people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft