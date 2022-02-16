Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 4:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Sinha Murder Case

Pradeep, Liakat appeal to HC for acquittal

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Pradeep Kumar Das and Liakat Ali, two former police officials sentenced to death for the murder of Major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan (retired), have appealed to the High Court seeking acquittal.
Pradeep's lawyer Advocate Rana Dasgupta said on Tuesday that he has appealed to the office concerned of the High Court on Monday.
The acquittal of Pradeep and Liakat from the death sentence given by the lower court has been sought in the appeal, he added.
A Cox's Bazar court on January 31 sentenced former OC Pradeep and ex-inspector Liakat to death and six others to life imprisonment in the Major Sinha murder case.
District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail pronounced the judgment in the presence of all the 15 accused, said Public Prosecutor Faridul Alam.
The court had, however, acquitted seven other accused in the case.
The death references of the murder case reached the High Court on February 8.
On February 9, Pradeep and Liakat were shifted to Kashimpur Jail in Gazipur.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pradeep, Liakat appeal to HC for acquittal
BEZIA gets new body, Safwan Sobhan elected president
Bodies of 3 newborns found in city
Rohingya man hacked to death in Kutapalong  
Fire at Chawkbazar building doused   
One remanded for tampering 71 TV journo's photo
DUJ biannual general meet on Feb 26, union polls on Mar 25
HC stays cancellation of Zayed Khan’s BFAA candidacy


Latest News
Khairuzzaman’s extradition: Shariar says Malaysia to defend case for Bangladesh
BB issues new MFS regulations
Banks asked not to charge non-transactional fees on credit card before activation
Dhaka seeks Delhi’s buy-in on trilateral cooperation in hydropower
Putin says Russia does not want war
One arrested with drugs in Narayanganj
Search committee working to form another subservient EC: BNP
BNP's 'no' to all means no to democracy: Hasan
DU student murder: Life-term convict arrested after 10 years
Ethiopia parliament votes to lift state of emergency early
Most Read News
Malaysia High Court halts Khairuzzaman's deportation to Dhaka
Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end ongoing protests
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 34 more deaths
Online Graduates: Line between being feasible or miserable?
Dr Rubana Huq new VC of Asian University for Women
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Democracy or autocracy: Dilemma of the global people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft