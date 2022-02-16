Pradeep, Liakat appeal to HC for acquittal

Pradeep Kumar Das and Liakat Ali, two former police officials sentenced to death for the murder of Major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan (retired), have appealed to the High Court seeking acquittal.

Pradeep's lawyer Advocate Rana Dasgupta said on Tuesday that he has appealed to the office concerned of the High Court on Monday.

The acquittal of Pradeep and Liakat from the death sentence given by the lower court has been sought in the appeal, he added.

A Cox's Bazar court on January 31 sentenced former OC Pradeep and ex-inspector Liakat to death and six others to life imprisonment in the Major Sinha murder case.

District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail pronounced the judgment in the presence of all the 15 accused, said Public Prosecutor Faridul Alam.

The court had, however, acquitted seven other accused in the case.

The death references of the murder case reached the High Court on February 8.

On February 9, Pradeep and Liakat were shifted to Kashimpur Jail in Gazipur. -UNB