BEZIA gets new body, Safwan Sobhan elected president

Bashundhara Group Vice Chairman Safwan Sobhan has been elected President of the Bangladesh Economic Zone Investors Association (BEZIA).

Other office bearers of the committee are Senior Vice President MA Jabbar of DBL Industrial Park, Vice Presidents Rupali Chowdhury of Burger Paint, Sharif Zahir of Ananta Group and Mahboob Rahman of Sayeman Beach Resort and Finance Director Asif Ashraf of Fakhruddin Textile.

Safwan Sobhan is representing the Bashundhara Industrial Economic Zone in the platform of local and foreign investors.

BEZIA election board Chairman Dr Kazi Ertaza Hassan announced the result at a press briefing held at Bashundhara Industrial Headquarters-2 in the capital on Tuesday, according to a press release.

He said that the 17-member of the executive committee were elected unopposed for 2022-24 session.

Other Directors are: Aameir Alihussain of BSRM Steel, Mustafa Haider of SPL Petro Chemicals, Sarwar Kamal of McDonald Steel industries, Mohammad Mustafa of Ratul Apparels, Md Halimuzzaman of Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, Tahsin Aman of Aman Spinning, Matiur Rahman of Uttara Motors, Delwar H Titu of Merchant Melbourne, Mir Masud Kabir of Mango Teleservices and Humayun Rashid of EnergyPac.









