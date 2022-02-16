BAF inter base Quirat, Azan competition ends

Inter-Base Quirat and Azan Competition-2022 of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) ended at the Central Mosque of BAF Base Zahurul Haque in Chattogram on Tuesday.

Air Headquarter (Unit) emerged as champion of the competition while BAF Base Zahurul Haque became runner-up, said an ISPR press release here.

Sergeant Abu Hena Md Mostafa Kamal of BAF Base Zahurul Haque secured first position in Azan and Sergeant Md Masum Ali of Air Headquarter (Unit) secured first position in Quirat competition.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Admin) Air Vice-Marshal M Sayed Hossain distributed prizes among the winners as the chief guest.

Air Officer Commanding, senior BAF officers, airmen and other members of the Base were also present on the occasion.

A total of six BAF teams participated in this two-day events, the release added. -BSS