Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 4:22 AM
Biranganas to get 'Bir Nibas': Minister

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

Biranganas to get ‘Bir Nibas’: Minister

Biranganas to get ‘Bir Nibas’: Minister

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Tuesday said that all the Biranganas, war heroines, freedom fighters will be given 'Bir Nibas'.
He said this while speaking as the chief guest at the awarding ceremony of Birangana freedom fighters in recognition of their outstanding contribution in the Liberation War.
The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs arranged the programme at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on the occasion of golden jubilee of the great Independence of the country.
Mentioning that the valiant freedom fighters are getting free medical services in the hospitals, the minister said that all the necessary treatments, medicines and tests are being provided in the specialized hospitals of the country including districts and upazilas.
Mozammel Haque said, "Ziaur Rahman built a children's park at Suhrawardy Udyan on the site of the surrender of the Pakistani invaders to forget the history of the Liberation War. We want to preserve certain places of the historic Suhrawardy Udyan as the birthplace of the Liberation War. Where people can go and know the history of the great Liberation War."
"We are preserving the places where the war took place during the Liberation War. We are also preserving the killing fields. In addition, if a freedom fighter dies, they will be given graves of the same design. So that one can identify the graves of valiant freedom fighters even after 50 years," he added.
State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira presided over the programme. The secretary of the same ministry Dr Muhd Anwar Hossain Howlader was also present. Besides, all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) were also virtually present there.
During the time 654 women freedom fighters were honoured. All the honoured freedom fighters were given crests/honorary mementos, scarves, sarees and souvenirs. The chief guest presented crests / honors, scarves, sarees and souvenirs to 65 women freedom fighters from Osmani Memorial Auditorium and the rests were given the DCs from their respective conference rooms of their offices.


