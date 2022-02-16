

Rubana Huq named as AUW Vice Chancellor

Dr. Huq who earned wide prominence as the first female president of the Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), is a published poet who earned her PhD in Literature from India's Jadavpur University.

Dr. Huq has been a trustee of AUW and, was more recently, elected as Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, AUW said on Tuesday.

She was instrumental in launching AUW's Pathways for Promise program that enables exceptionally talented workers from Bangladesh's ready-made garment (RMG) factories to enroll at AUW.

She was named as one of BBC's top 100 women in the world in 2013 and again in 2014.

Dr. Huq is currently also a Visiting Fellow at the Stern School of Business at New York University and the Asia Center at Harvard University.

In announcing Dr. Huq's appointment, Education Minister and Chair of the AUW Board of Trustees Dr Dipu Moni said in Rubana Huq, the trustees found an exemplary leader and administrator to lead AUW to its next stage of development.

"She will bring the high intellectual qualities that make AUW a special place but also the fine managerial and financial acumen that AUW needs in constructing its new campus in Chittagong and stabilizing its finances to make the institution sustainable over the long run," Dipu Moni said. -UNB







The Board of Trustees of the Asian University for Women (AUW) has appointed Dr. Rubana Huq as the new Vice Chancellor of the University.Dr. Huq who earned wide prominence as the first female president of the Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), is a published poet who earned her PhD in Literature from India's Jadavpur University.Dr. Huq has been a trustee of AUW and, was more recently, elected as Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, AUW said on Tuesday.She was instrumental in launching AUW's Pathways for Promise program that enables exceptionally talented workers from Bangladesh's ready-made garment (RMG) factories to enroll at AUW.She was named as one of BBC's top 100 women in the world in 2013 and again in 2014.Dr. Huq is currently also a Visiting Fellow at the Stern School of Business at New York University and the Asia Center at Harvard University.In announcing Dr. Huq's appointment, Education Minister and Chair of the AUW Board of Trustees Dr Dipu Moni said in Rubana Huq, the trustees found an exemplary leader and administrator to lead AUW to its next stage of development."She will bring the high intellectual qualities that make AUW a special place but also the fine managerial and financial acumen that AUW needs in constructing its new campus in Chittagong and stabilizing its finances to make the institution sustainable over the long run," Dipu Moni said. -UNB