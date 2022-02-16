

Dr Wazed’s 80th birth anniv today

A number of organisations have chalked out limited scale programmes to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr Wazed abiding by the health directives in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic at his village Laldighee Fatehpur and Rangpur city.

The programmes include placing of wreaths at the grave of Dr Wazed in village Laldighee Fatehpur, offering fateha, milad mehfils and special munajats, distribution of foods among the poor and distressed people and memorial discussions.

Nephew of Dr Wazed Miah, General Secretary of Pirganj Upazila Awami League (AL) and Pirganj Municipal Mayor Tazimul Islam Shamim said the birth anniversary celebration will begin with placing of wreaths at the grave of Dr Wazed in the morning.

Pirganj upazila unit of AL and Dr Wazed Foundation will jointly arrange a commemorative discussion followed by milad mehfil and special munajats at 'Joysadan' in Laldighee Fatehpur village marking the birth anniversary of the nuclear scientist.

Later, foods will be distributed among the poor, distressed and physically challenged people at Joysadan premises.

Talking to journalists, General Secretary of Dr Wazed Smriti Sangsad (DWSS) Saiful Islam Jahangir said the organisation has taken limited programmes to celebrate the 80th birth anniversary of Dr M A Wazed Miah in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.











