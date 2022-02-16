

BCL samaritan Shaikat opens library clearing garbage dump

But since an open library has been set up on private initiative scores of people of all ages especially students gather here to get enlightened by reading books.

Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, an UN acclaimed 'Real Life Hero' and a Bangladesh Chhatra League leader, has cleaned the place and set an open library which contains more than 100 books.

The library is open from 10:00am to 10:00pm for book lovers.

Shaikat said, "We want a big change in the society. To bring the change, we need both the infrastructural and mental developments."

"Anyone can come and read books in this library. It's not a place for reading only, there will be open discussion about culture, society and politics," the Chhatra League leader said.

Regarding the collection of books, he said anyone can donate books to the library but would not accept any financial support.

Earlier during the lockdown of more than one and half years due to Coronavirus outbreak, Shaikat fed more than 500 floating people everyday for more than 5 months.





Very few people could stand for more than a few minutes in front of the Western gate of Suhrawardy Udyan adjacent to the Dhaka University (DU) campus in the capital due to the putrid smell from the piles of garbage.But since an open library has been set up on private initiative scores of people of all ages especially students gather here to get enlightened by reading books.Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, an UN acclaimed 'Real Life Hero' and a Bangladesh Chhatra League leader, has cleaned the place and set an open library which contains more than 100 books.The library is open from 10:00am to 10:00pm for book lovers.Shaikat said, "We want a big change in the society. To bring the change, we need both the infrastructural and mental developments.""Anyone can come and read books in this library. It's not a place for reading only, there will be open discussion about culture, society and politics," the Chhatra League leader said.Regarding the collection of books, he said anyone can donate books to the library but would not accept any financial support.Earlier during the lockdown of more than one and half years due to Coronavirus outbreak, Shaikat fed more than 500 floating people everyday for more than 5 months.