We appreciate the government's decision to ease vaccination for children. According to a news report front-paged in this daily yesterday, children aged 12 or above will get walk-in Coronavirus inoculation without registration from now.



While inaugurating 126 new dialysis beds for four hospitals in capital, health minister informed this happy news. According to the minister, such walk-in vaccination programme for children has been taken as a part of ensuring vaccination of all by registering on the spot. The newly launched walk in vaccination programme will put an end to hassle and apps related complications for many, especially children who have no command over online registration knowledge.



Vaccinating our children is important not only from prevention perspective; it is also a must to ensure health safety in our schools. As the country is almost returning to normalcy, the crying need is to ensure our education institutes, especially primary and secondary schools operate in full swing without any hindrances. We reiterated our worry regarding education losses of our children in previous editorials.



However, last year this daily covered an item saying a UNICEF report, saying that Bangladesh would undergo a drastic overhauling process to make up the Covid induced damages in its education sector. According to that report, titled "Situation Analysis on the Effects and Responses to COVID-19 on the Education Sector in Asia" the number of children, experienced disruption in education is 37 million in Bangladesh since closure of schools in March, 2020.



It is time to recover our losses fast. We saw how the curses like child marriage and child labour weighed heavy on dropped out children due to pandemic. We believe the government decision to bring children under vaccination programme is triggered by its sharp sense of reality, at least from the socio-economic and demographic point of view. As far as we can recall, our Prime Minister had also asked to look into whether children could be vaccinated.



However, government's decision of vaccinating children through walk in programme will find meaning only then, when it will follow discipline, proper management and coordination among all authorities concerned. We hope, authorities concerned drawing lessons from those flaws from the earlier stages of the vaccination programmes will provide a speedy unimpeded free vaccination protecting our children and their education.



Last of all, in a densely populated country like Bangladesh - therapeutic measures like vaccination will be more effective for children than non-therapeutic measures like wearing masks or practicing social distancing. Because, it is almost impossible for children, capricious by nature to always follow health guidelines.

