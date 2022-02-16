Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 4:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Physical exercise reduces health issues

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Dear Sir
Doing physical exercise in the morning is good for health and it makes us have a strong mind which helps us to think positive. Despite a lot of convenience for physical exercise, we are not aware about it. Rather we prefer sleeping in the morning to physical exercise. Therefore, in every year, a large number of people are dying--because of several health issues induced by less physical exercise.

According to a research report published in the Lancet magazine each year one out of ten premature deaths is caused due to a lack of exercise, worldwide. There are many reasons behind the lack of interest in exercise. One of the major reasons is sleeping late at night. Nowadays, a biggest amount of figure including student are going to sleep late and they don't do exercise. We must go to bed early in order to ensure early rise and exercise in the morning. And, we must give up all bad habits, and focus on exercise.

A man can remain healthy by doing exercise regularly that helps to live a happy life. We should do physical exercise in the morning in order to remain healthy and happy.

Md Moyen Shikder
Student, Dr. Abul Hossain University College, Rajbari



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Physical exercise reduces health issues
Macron's colonial nostalgia: Anti-Muslim Islamic project
Price hike of daily essentials: Unseen suffering of lower middle class
Padma Bridge: A symbol of pride
How the private sector can move Bangladesh forward
The hijab hullabaloo
Road accidents galore
More potential for Thailand-Bangladesh cooperation


Latest News
Khairuzzaman’s extradition: Shariar says Malaysia to defend case for Bangladesh
BB issues new MFS regulations
Banks asked not to charge non-transactional fees on credit card before activation
Dhaka seeks Delhi’s buy-in on trilateral cooperation in hydropower
Putin says Russia does not want war
One arrested with drugs in Narayanganj
Search committee working to form another subservient EC: BNP
BNP's 'no' to all means no to democracy: Hasan
DU student murder: Life-term convict arrested after 10 years
Ethiopia parliament votes to lift state of emergency early
Most Read News
Malaysia High Court halts Khairuzzaman's deportation to Dhaka
Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end ongoing protests
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 34 more deaths
Online Graduates: Line between being feasible or miserable?
Dr Rubana Huq new VC of Asian University for Women
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Democracy or autocracy: Dilemma of the global people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft